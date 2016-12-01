Top 5 reasons you should get into shape now

The number of health risks has increased in the world. Many people are suffering from obesity. It is affecting millions of people today. In the ’50s starvation was a major problem. Now more people are suffering from being fat than not having food to eat. One of the reasons for it is the western diet which contains lots of unhealthy and processed foods. These foods don’t have the right nutrients to make you healthy. You should get into shape quickly. It is an enjoyable and rewarding experience. These are five reasons why it is important to get in shape now.

You will be happy

Exercise releases endorphins in the brain that is responsible for the ‘feel good’ emotion. If you work out regularly, you will become a happier person. People who are physically active have more good feelings than those who are less active.

Prevents serious health problems

Obesity can result in serious health problems. People become obese due to their lifestyle. There are lots of health risks associated with obesity which includes diabetes, hypertension, high blood pressure, etc.

Increases level of confidence

When you look your best, you will feel your best too. By getting in shape, you will be improving your confidence level. This acts as a positive catalyst in your life. Many overweight people lack confidence due to their physical appearance.

Increase energy levels

Your energy level will increase if you exercise. Many people think that they are going to be tired if they don’t exercise. But actually, their energy level increases after exercise.

It is fun

Exercise can be a fun experience. There are various forms of exercise, and you can choose on that you will enjoy most. You will meet many new people out there and make friends.

So, you must start exercising today and get into shape. It will help you to be confident throughout your life and keep you strong and healthy.